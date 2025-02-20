Stellantis Debuts System to Handle ‘Routine Driving Tasks’ for Motorists

Carmaker Stellantis wants you to be able to watch movies when behind the wheel.

To that end, the company on Thursday (Feb. 20) announced the launch of STLA Autodrive, its home-built automated driving system that lets motorists reduce their workload in stop-and-go traffic, allowing for automated driving at speeds of up to 37 mph.

This allows drivers to “temporarily engage in non-driving tasks” like watching a movie, catching up on emails, reading or just looking out the window, the company said.

“Helping drivers make the best use of their time is a priority,” Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic said in a news release.

“By handling routine driving tasks, STLA AutoDrive will enhance the driving experience, making time behind the wheel more efficient and enjoyable.”

According to the release, drivers will be notified that STLA Autodrive is available “when traffic and environmental conditions align.” Once activated, the system takes over, keeping at safe distances, adjusting speed, and managing steering and braking based on traffic flow.

The company says it is working on advancements that could allow the system to operate at speeds approaching 60 mph, with “enhanced off-road automation” for select models.

In other autonomous vehicle (AV) news, Lyft last week detailed its plans to launch self-driving robotaxis in Dallas next year, with additional markets to follow.

The vehicles will be owned and financed by Marubeni, a Japanese fleet management company, and outfitted with Mobileye’s self-driving technology. Lyft says it plans to scale the service to thousands of vehicles throughout multiple cities.

“AVs will be a transformational addition to the marketplace,” said Lyft CEO David Risher. “We’ll start in Dallas and we do expect to move into other markets.”

The move comes as Lyft seeks to tap into the burgeoning autonomous vehicle market, amid competition from Uber and Tesla, both of which have similar initiatives in the works.

Uber said recently it sees the AV market reaching $1 trillion territory, while Tesla’s Cybercab is set to begin volume production in 2026, the company said in its latest earnings report.

“There is a path where Tesla is worth more than the next top 5 companies combined. There’s a path to that. It is difficult, but achievable,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors last month. “It is overwhelmingly due to autonomous vehicles and autonomous humanoid robots.”