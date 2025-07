If you’re reading this from a shaded Adirondack chair, lemonade in hand and the distant sizzle of a grill in your ears, congratulations: you’re living the Fourth of July dream. But how much does that dream cost — and how has the price tag changed since the days when a smartphone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs’ eye? The Weekender is here to take you on a lighthearted (and slightly wallet-anxious) journey through the economics of America’s favorite summer holiday.

Let’s start with the centerpiece: the Fourth of July picnic. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the average cost to feed 10 hungry patriots in 2025 is $70.92 — a smidge lower than last year, but still the second-most expensive Independence Day for food since 2013. That’s about $7.09 per person for a spread including burgers, chicken, pork chops, potato salad, strawberries, ice cream and more.

But what about 10 years ago? In 2015, the AFBF pegged the cost at around $55 for the same meal. And twenty years ago, in 2005, the tab was closer to $43—meaning your all-American cookout has become nearly 65% pricier over two decades, outpacing even the most ambitious fireworks display.

What’s driving the increase? Inflation, supply chain hiccups and a global food system that’s as complex as assembling a grill without instructions. The biggest price jumps this year: ground beef and eggs, while strawberries and buns are mercifully holding the line.

Fireworks: The Real Bang for Your Buck

No Fourth is complete without fireworks, but if you think the price only goes up in smoke, you’re right. In 2005, a professional fireworks show averaged about $1,000 per minute, with backyard fireworks bundles for families running $20–$505. Fast forward to 2025, and tariffs, shipping snarls and labor costs have sent prices sky-high. The cost of consumer fireworks has risen 50% since 2019 alone, and wholesale prices have jumped from $1.13 per pound in 2021 to $1.61 this year — a 42% leap.

This year, a backyard fireworks kit that might have cost $50 in 2005 could easily set you back $100 or more, and professional shows are feeling the pinch from tariffs as high as 30% on Chinese imports, which supply 99% of U.S. consumer fireworks. Some towns are even scaling back displays or passing the hat to keep the tradition alive.

Gasoline: The Road Trip Roller Coaster

Planning to hit the open road? Gasoline prices have been on a journey as winding as Route 66. In 2005, the national average for a gallon of gas on July 4 was $2.23 — the first time it crossed the $2 mark for the holiday. By 2015, it hovered around $2.77. The pandemic and global events sent prices soaring to a record $4.79 in 2022, but relief is here: in 2025, the average is projected at $3.15 per gallon, the lowest since 2021.

So, your 200-mile round trip to grandma’s barbecue will cost about $18 this year if you drive a car that gets 35 mpg. In 2005, it would have cost you just $12.50. That’s a few extra hot dogs — or one artisanal lemonade, depending on your local market.

Sure, the price of a classic Fourth of July has climbed, but so has the spectacle. Whether you’re budgeting for burgers or bracing for the bill on sparklers, the real return on investment is measured in memories, not dollars. And if you’re feeling the pinch, remember: the best things about the Fourth — family, friends and a sky full of fireworks — are still (mostly) free.