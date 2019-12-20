Today In Data

Changing The Playbook For Sustainable Fashion And Local Art

sustainable fashion

This year, sustainable fashion was “in,” with all sorts of new and established brands advertising their products as designed to be environmentally sustainable. But one sustainable brandAmour Vert, found itself having to make a pivot three years ago that made it into a consumer staple. And, in subscriptions, Get the Gallery is letting consumers have a revolving selection of pieces, as it aims to connect local consumers with local art. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

90 percent: The approximate share of Amour Vert goods that were sold from the shelves of other stores three years ago.
48 hours: The minimum amount of time that a new fashion item at Amour Vert can move from initial design through the start of production.
21 billion: The number of pounds of textile waste that ends up in landfills each year.
10: The store count of Amour Vert with the opening of a New York City flagship.
3: The number of subscription plan options for Get the Gallery’s customers.

