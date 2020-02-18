The Challenges Of Self-Checkout, IoT Technology

There’s not much argument against self-checkout systems as a means of improving the customer experience, but at least a temporary blowback to the technology has begun. Opposition from the workforce that could be displaced by the technology is growing louder, even as consumers appear to be embracing self-checkout. And in connected devices, it is becoming more important to defend the Intelligence of Things (IoT) ecosystem as emerging technologies spread across business sectors. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

1,700: Number of stores to which Target has added self-checkout.

$500B: Estimated value of the overall IoT market by 2021.

75 percent: Share of IoT adopters who have shifted or plan to shift to blockchain.

48.6M: Approximate number of consumers interested in non-traditional unattended shopping experiences.

33 percent: Portion of Target customers who use self-checkout.