Retail Investing Opens Up to AI Assistants

Highlights
A German bank just let ChatGPT touch real money. Scalable Capital’s new feature connects live brokerage accounts to outside AI models, no in-house assistant required.
U.S. brokers are splitting into three camps. Robinhood isolates the AI in its own account, Interactive Brokers keeps it advisory-only, and Public built its own agent from scratch.
The customers for this already exist. One in 10 consumers now use AI for 27 or more tasks a month, and nearly 1 in 5 millennials do, a group whose activity already includes managing investments, not just chatting.
Scalable Capital became the first bank in Europe to open its investment platform directly to outside artificial intelligence assistants on Aug. 25, letting customers connect ChatGPT, Claude or Grok to a real brokerage account holding actual money, Scalable Capital said in its announcement.