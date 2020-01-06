Charting New Retail Courses With Fitness, Beauty

iPhone app-enabled marketplaces such as Trainiac are letting consumers work one-on-one with a personal trainer. The trainer, in turn, helps the customer make and keep their fitness goals over the long term. And, in beauty retail, online hair and body care brands such as Ouai are growing their presence in the physical world by bringing their products into brick-and-mortar stores like Ulta Beauty. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

1,200: Number of Ulta Beauty locations where Ouai will roll out some of its merchandise.

600 percent: Share by which Trainiac says its customer base has grown YOY.

50: Approximate number of trainers on the Trainiac platform.

12: Number of Ouai selections that will begin to be sold at Ulta Beauty.

$2.2M: Amount of new funding Trainiac raised as 2019 came to a close.