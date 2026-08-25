i2c Wants Payments Executives to Worry Smarter

Highlights
AI is forcing payments companies to decide how much autonomy they can safely put inside regulated customer interactions.
If companies move too slowly, customer expectations can outrun them, but if they move carelessly, compliance and trust can suffer.
Legacy data silos complicate the shift because AI reaches across fraud, servicing, credit, compliance and customer engagement.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Jason Goldberg of i2c
Jason Goldberg is chief client officer at i2c and has experience spanning payments, lending, and banking across financial services and FinTech.