Today In Data

Positive Developments In Cinemas, Logistics And AP Automation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Developments In Cinema, Logistics, AP Automation

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) could pave the way to better accounts payable (AP). In logistics, robots could make digital commerce much more efficient, while in retail, U.S. convenience store merchants are prioritizing customer retention as loyalty programs are evolving. And in entertainment, “Unhinged” opened on a number of theater screens and grossed a few million dollars. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

66%: Share of convenience store retailers who plan to improve the customer experience after the pandemic.

$50M: Amount Attabotics raised in a Series C round led by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

28%: Share of companies reporting that the pandemic significantly affected their AP operations.

$4M: Approximate amount that “Unhinged” grossed in the U.S. and Canada from Aug. 21 through Aug. 23.

1.8K: Approximate number of screens showing “Unhinged,” a new film starring Russell Crowe.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.1K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
4.1K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.9K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.7K
Smarter Payments

Deep Dive: How Studying Up On International Payments Helps Marketplaces Recruit Freelance Educators

2.7K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

2.6K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

2.5K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
2.4K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.4K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

2.3K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

2.2K
B2B Payments

Deepfakes Threaten To Become The New BEC Scam

2.2K
B2B Payments

Invoice Fraud Strikes Amazon In $19M Scam

2.1K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

2.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WorldRemit To Buy Sendwave Amid Remittance Surge

1.9K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method