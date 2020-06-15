The pandemic’s harsh impacts on retail continue to show themselves as brands report plummeting quarterly earnings and eye additional store closings. Inditex revealed what could be a blueprint for a novel online-offline model, while Ulta Beauty appears to be mulling the same strategy. And one retail expert says what is taking place is more an interaction revolution than a post-pandemic eCommerce revolution. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

1,254: Number of Ulta Beauty’s brick-and-mortar locations.

$465M: First-quarter net loss for Inditex, which included a 308 million-euro charge for closing stores.

100: Approximate count of stores in North America and China that Guess plans to close over the next year.

44%: Share by which Inditex’s net sales fell in the three months from Feb. 1 to April 30 due to the pandemic.

€1B: Amount Inditex will spend between now and 2022 to capitalize on the digital shift.