The Rise Of eCommerce Wine Sales And Shipments

Consumers might not have returned to their pre-pandemic shopping habits yet, but they are setting records for wine. Online wine retailers are reporting large increases in sales amid the pandemic, and they are hiring more people for their operations. And in logistics, shipping companies are contending with Black Friday-like eCommerce levels. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

42K: The minimum number of new members wine seller Winc had in March.

208%: April’s year-over-year surge in buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) orders.

$197M: Wine.com’s “trailing” 12-month revenue.

80: Number of new customer service, data technology and marketing positions Naked Wines has filled.

10.8%: Share of all 2019 retail wine sales represented by direct-to-consumer shipping.