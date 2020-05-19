Today In Data

Pandemic-Led Shifts To eCommerce, Off-Premise Dining

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Pandemic-Led Shifts To eCommerce, Dining

The pandemic has disrupted the lives of millions, yet not all areas of life have shut down. Consumers are engaging in many of the same activities as they did pre-COVID-19, but they are participating in them online. And in retail, restaurants are facing an unprecedented economic fallout as they have had to get by on pickup and delivery order revenues. All this, Today in Data.

Data:                                         

2K: Approximate number of U.S. consumers surveyed in The Great Reopening: Tracking Digital’s Quantum Leap edition.

97%: Share of restaurants affected by mandated closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

66: Number of days consumers who have shifted their routines online can live off their savings.

41%: Decline in U.S. restaurant transactions in the week ending April 5 from the same week one year prior.

32.8%: Share of consumers who are shopping for retail items as often as before, but have shifted online.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
19.4K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Square app Square app
12.9K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
6.9K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
6.5K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

6.0K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

stimulus check stimulus check
5.0K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
4.8K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

Uber Uber
4.2K
Ridesharing

Uber Refocuses Business, Cuts 3K Jobs

4.0K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program
3.2K
Economy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, COVID-19 Jobs Program

WhatsApp could violate antitrust law with payments rollout WhatsApp could violate antitrust law with payments rollout
3.1K
Digital Payments

India Regs Challenge WhatsApp Over Digital Payments Services

Mukesh Ambani, reliance, jio, india, investments, news Mukesh Ambani, reliance, jio, india, investments, news
2.9K
Investments

General Atlantic Latest To Pony Up Cash For Stake In India’s Jio Platforms

Shift4 Payments, initial public offering, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Securities and Exchanges Commission, payments, news Shift4 Payments, initial public offering, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Securities and Exchanges Commission, payments, news
2.9K
IPO

Payments Tech Startup Shift4 Payments Files IPO Plans

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: FalconX Notches $17M In Funding; Venezuelans Now Can Use Bitcoin At POS Terminals

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
2.8K
Banking

Green Dot’s Dan Henry And Daniel Eckert On Building A Bank for The Mass Market