Pandemic-Led Shifts To eCommerce, Dining

The pandemic has disrupted the lives of millions, yet not all areas of life have shut down. Consumers are engaging in many of the same activities as they did pre-COVID-19, but they are participating in them online. And in retail, restaurants are facing an unprecedented economic fallout as they have had to get by on pickup and delivery order revenues. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2K: Approximate number of U.S. consumers surveyed in The Great Reopening: Tracking Digital’s Quantum Leap edition.

97%: Share of restaurants affected by mandated closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

66: Number of days consumers who have shifted their routines online can live off their savings.

41%: Decline in U.S. restaurant transactions in the week ending April 5 from the same week one year prior.

32.8%: Share of consumers who are shopping for retail items as often as before, but have shifted online.