 Social media platforms are aiming to harness their contextual commerce potential. TikTok, which is mostly a destination for users seeking short-form videos, is now looking to better monetize its service. And in restaurant innovation, Domino’s has become a leader in mobile and digital technology as it blazes its own path in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) world. All this, Today in Data.

2019: The year Instagram rolled out in-app checkout for brands.

2014: The year Domino’s launched its AI-enabled chatbot as a voice-activated app.

42 percent: Approximate share of consumers who use their mobile devices to look for coupons and deals.

38 percent: Share of consumers who use their mobile devices to peruse menu items.

26.5M: Number of monthly active TikTok users in the U.S.

