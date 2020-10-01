Direct-to-consumer (D2C) hybrid brand Spiceology is on a mission to get chefs and consumers to experiment with flavor, as home cooking has become popular and eateries are beginning to rebound from COVID-19. In merchant innovation, many retailers are in the middle of a journey to digitize operations and bolster sales. And in payment methods, a number of luxury merchants are turning to flexible payment solutions like buy now, pay later (BNPL), as greater numbers of consumers move online. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

500K: Approximate number of packages that Spiceology employees will pack during the month of October.

100M: Minimum number of U.S. consumers who have switched to shopping online since the pandemic began.

46%: Share of consumers who now use contactless payment methods.

19%: Portion of digital beauty purchases made using installment payment methods.

$4.7M: Amount of funding Spiceology recently received.