TreviPay and Sonder Team to Bolster Corporate Travel

B2B payments platform TreviPay has launched a partnership with apartment/boutique hotel brand Sonder.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The collaboration has yielded Sonder Billing, which lets corporate travelers pay for hotel services “on 30-day net terms with consolidated, VAT-compliant invoicing,” the companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 15) news release.

The aim here, the release added, is to create “a seamless purchasing experience for business travel managers and their employees,” as business travel continues to rebound, set to surpass $2 trillion by 2029.

“Payment experiences are critical touchpoints in building customer loyalty, and offering options like net terms can often make the difference between a one-time booking and a long-term relationship for hotels,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay.

“TreviPay’s technology ensures business travelers have a consistent and reliable way to pay while Sonder can focus on delivering premium hospitality. By managing invoicing, credit and collections in the background, we provide the financial infrastructure that supports both guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

According to the release, Sonder Billing will debut first in the U.K., U.S. and Canada, with plans to eventually support stays in Sonder’s more than 9,000 units around the world.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“Business travel today demands consistency and convenience, no matter the length of stay,” said Drew Parker, Sonder’s director of global sales. “Launching Sonder Billing with TreviPay gives our corporate travelers the ability to quickly and accurately invoice long-term stays, reduce payment friction and enjoy the stability they expect when booking with Sonder.”

In other travel payments news, PYMNTS wrote recently about new research showing a commonality between Generation Z consumers and baby boomers, two age groups at opposite ends of the digital spectrum: Both continue to use their computers to pay for travel while most other consumers do so on mobile devices.

The finding from the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Consumers Go Mobile-First on Travel Purchases” goes against “the popular idea that mobile-first travel is strictly a Gen Z phenomenon and instead suggests that device choice depends as much on circumstance and convenience as on age,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this week.

Smartphones are now the default way to pay for transportation, with more than 70% of American consumers preferring to buy local rides or transit tickets on mobile devices, Nearly 6 in 10 say they do so for long-distance trips and rental cars. This mobile-first behavior is more pronounced for travel than for retail, restaurant or grocery purchases.

“Yet beneath those broad gains are unexpected similarities between the youngest and oldest travelers,” PYMNTS added. “Gen Z’s partial retreat to computers (40% still prefer them for booking) puts them closer to baby boomers than to millennials or bridge millennials.”