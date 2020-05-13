Singapore To Offer Mask Vending Machines

Vending machines that dispense masks may soon be coming to a shopping mall near you. Gaming company Razer said it will roll out the machines in Singapore in time for the nation’s planned lifting of lockdown measures next month.

In March, Razer committed itself to “set up Singapore’s first fully automated mask production and packing line.” The goal, the company said at the time, was “to alleviate the severe shortage of masks faced around the world, particularly in the Southeast Asia region.”

Singapore, which keeps a national stockpile of masks, requires people to wear them in public.

The company said its masks would “be made to observe the highest standards” and address the quality issues other products have experienced.

Razer is a global gaming software and hardware manufacturing company known for making game consoles and keyboards, and also offers esports and financial services.

The company plans to install 20 mask-dispensing machines at Frasers Property’s malls and JustCo co-working centers around the business district by June 1. Razer said it is poised to double its mask production up to 10 million per month, according to a Reuters report.

“Razer will continue our endeavors in supporting Singapore to be self-sufficient for face masks as a nation,” said CEO Min-Liang Tan.

