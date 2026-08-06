EBay Rides Luxury, Collectibles and AI to 15% Growth in Q2

Highlights
eBay’s revenue and GMV each rose 15% in Q2, beating Wall Street expectations and prompting a higher full-year growth outlook.
Growth came from focused categories such as luxury resale, collectibles and automotive, supported by authentication, AI-powered listing tools and faster-growing advertising revenue.
The $1.4 billion Depop acquisition extends eBay’s recommerce strategy into younger demographics, but its value will depend on preserving Depop’s brand while integrating eBay’s infrastructure.
Despite its status as a founder of the category, eBay has traditionally been viewed by the rest of eCommerce’s tech platforms as the industry’s red-headed stepchild. It was profitable but often viewed as a mature marketplace overshadowed by Amazon’s logistics network, Shopify’s merchant ecosystem and newer resale platforms appealing to younger consumers.