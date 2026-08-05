Meta Releases Coding Agent in Beta Amid Pressure to Monetize AI

Meta has released a terminal coding agent called Muse Code in beta.

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“Releasing Muse Code in beta today,” Meta Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Wednesday (Aug. 5) post on X. “It’s a terminal coding agent that takes on complete software engineering tasks across large repos: planning changes, writing code, validating the results. Powered by Muse Spark 1.2, a coding-focused model update.”

In replies to his initial post, Zuckerberg said Muse Code runs specialized background agents that build up context over time instead of starting from scratch on each task; keeps a local event log so that if it crashes mid-task, it picks up where it left off; can be installed with one line; and allows users to start on a contributor tier at low cost.

“Muse Spark 1.2 is our next step as we push toward frontier, with larger, more capable models on the way,” Zuckerberg said in another reply. “Install it, use it, tell us what you think.”

Meta introduced Muse Spark in April, saying that it would be the first in a series of new AI models and that it “excels at visual coding,” allowing users to create custom websites and mini-games straight from a prompt.

It was reported in June that Meta was facing substantial pressure to prove it can monetize its AI tools such as its Muse Spark model and to provide meaningful growth to justify its massive spending on AI.

Other AI companies have also been working to enhance their offerings in AI coding.

OpenAI announced in June that it plans to expand the capabilities of its AI coding agent, Codex, by acquiring Ona, a provider of secure cloud execution and orchestration technology. OpenAI said that the addition of Ona’s technology will allow Codex users to delegate work that may take hours or days to the coding agent without being tied to a single device or active session.

It was reported Wednesday that Google is in talks with AI coding startup Mechanize to hire some of Mechanize’s talent and sign a non-exclusive licensing agreement for the company’s technology.

About a year earlier, in July 2025, it was reported that Google successfully recruited several top executives and researchers from AI code generation startup Windsurf.

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