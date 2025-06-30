Visa: Mobile-First Shoppers Are Reshaping Merchant Strategy

Highlights
The modern consumer primarily engages via small screens, making it essential for merchants to tailor experiences for mobile, especially by reducing friction through stored payment credentials.
Physical locations remain important, and merchants must not forget the click-and-mortar journey, as consumers are highly likely to spend more when picking up items bought online in-store.
Customers want personalization, loyalty programs and rewards, and providing the right incentives is a core component of adapting the experience and driving conversions.
