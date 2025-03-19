Walmart to Have 450 Fuel and Convenience Stations by End of 2025

Walmart said Wednesday (March 19) that it will open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations this year.

By the end of the year, the retailer will have more than 450 Walmart Fuel and Convenience stations operating across 34 states, according to an email sent to PYMNTS Wednesday.

Walmart Fuel and Convenience stations are open to all customers and offer low prices on fuel, the same prices on snacks and beverages as are offered inside the Walmart store, and the opportunity for Walmart+ members to save up to 10 cents per gallon, according to the email.

“By adding dozens of fuel and convenience stations this year, we are bringing even more value to our customers,” Dave DeSerio, vice president of fuel and convenience, Walmart U.S., said in the release. “Customers shop Walmart for our everyday low prices and convenience offerings, and fuel stations are another example of us responding to our customer and member needs.”

The retailer opened its 400th fuel station in Palm Springs, California, in December, according to NACS, a trade association serving the convenience and fuel retailing industry. The fuel stations offer customers the convenience of filling up their tanks where they shop, NACS reported.

Walmart+ members can save 10 cents per gallon at not only Walmart fuel stations but also Exxon, Mobil and Murphy stations, according to the membership program’s web page. They can also access member prices at Sam’s Club fuel centers.

The company announced in April 2022 that it increased the fuel discount to 10 cents and expanded the offering to Exxon and Mobil stations.

Chris Cracchiolo, who was senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+ at the time, said in an April 2022 press release that the company had found that 91% of its customers were aware of fuel prices and that nearly half of them had changed their behaviors in response to higher fuel prices.

“More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers,” Cracchiolo said. “We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when they’re shopping with us, but throughout their day.”