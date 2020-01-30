In addition, virtual cards can make thousands of dollars in rebates available to companies that use them often. For example, a firm that earns 0.5 percent cash back on virtual card invoice payments will get $5,000 back for every $1 million spent. Rebates are also a great pull for small companies, which use credit cards heavily, accounting for $430 billion in annual card spend.

Virtual cards and other digital payment options free up AP staff from the cumbersome tasks of printing, signing and mailing paper checks to suppliers and vendors.

Companies can also better manage spend with virtual cards. Each card is valued at a specific amount for individual suppliers, which can process the payments the same way they would for traditional credit cards. Settlement is instantaneous, though, granting AP departments real-time cash flow data, and improving strategic planning. Virtual card numbers (VCNs) make payments easily trackable, and enable reliable data capture, helping merchants to reconcile payments. Quick settlement ultimately helps strengthen relationships with suppliers as well.

How Security Drives Virtual Card Use

The biggest draw of virtual cards is their enhanced security, compared to other credit cards and payment methods. Online fraud is a massive financial headache that could reach $25.6 billion this year. Traditional credit card users expose their personal information whenever they make payments in person or online, and vendors often store this information, which could potentially expose it to hackers. Virtual cards do not have any hard data that can be stolen, and their predetermined limits prevent overcharging.