Zaelab Acquires Trellis to Bolster B2B eCommerce Offerings

Digital commerce company Zaelab has acquired B2B-focused digital commerce and marketing solutions agency Trellis.

The acquisition bolsters Zaelab’s service offerings in several areas, the company said in a news release Monday (Nov. 4).

“With Trellis’ deep expertise in Direct-to-Consumer (‘D2C’) and Marketplace channels, Zaelab will now have the enhanced capability to support B2B organizations across all major sales channels — including B2B, D2C, and marketplaces,” the release said.

“This expansion empowers Zaelab’s clients to meet their customers wherever they do business, enabling a seamless and unified digital experience.”

In addition, the release adds, Trellis offers “robust” user experience and digital strategy practices, as well as new platform capabilities, including expertise in Shopify, BigCommerce and Adobe Commerce.

“As we continue to see significant shifts in buyer behavior across the marketplace, it’s more evident than ever that B2B organizations need partners who truly understand their business and can drive end-to-end transformation,” said Zaelab CEO Evan Klein.

“With the addition of Trellis, Zaelab solidifies its position as the leading end-to-end provider of B2B digital transformation solutions.”

PYMNTS examined the digital transformation taking place in the B2B world earlier this year, particularly as it relates to payments.

“The digital payment landscape is continuously evolving, driven by technological advancements and changing business needs,” that report said. “To stay ahead of the curve, businesses must embrace a culture of continuous improvement and adaptation.”

This involves routine reviews and updates to payment processes, keeping informed about emerging technologies and openness to new solutions that offer greater efficiency and security. In addition, businesses need to work with their partners to understand their payment preferences and capabilities.

In an interview here in May, WEX Chief Strategy Officer Jay Dearborn told PYMNTS that bringing B2B payments fully into the digital era requires a global platform with three elements — payments, data and software — working in tandem to help simplify commercial transactions.

“The network of buyers and sellers is incredibly complex,” Dearborn said. “When I think about modernization, I’m always trying to think about our largest customers and our smallest customers. What are the use cases that payments will help them unlock, creating more ease in the way that they do their business?”

To facilitate seamless transactions, PYMNTS added, businesses should think about adopting common payment platforms that are broadly accepted by their partners.

