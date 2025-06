Managed services/managed security services provider Abacus Group has acquired Entara.

Purchasing the Chicago-based firm, provider of managed services and managed security services to the financial services sector, will help Abacus enhance its cybersecurity, professional services and digital infrastructure offerings, the company said Wednesday (June 18).

“Complementing its deep financial services IT and security expertise, Abacus Group will extend Entara’s specialized incident response capabilities to its clients and their portfolio companies, strengthening its layered defense approach and 24/7 cyber recovery support,” the company said in a news release. “Entara also brings a mature, AI-driven instance of the ServiceNow platform that will enhance the service experience and outcomes for all clients.”

Combining the companies, the release added, allows for a global extension of managed IT and cybersecurity services at scale, offering the abacusFlex platform to Entara’s existing clients. This combination benefits customers of all sizes, delivering premium and regulatory-compliant services to financial managers and large multinational organizations, the release said.

“This combination creates something unique in the cybersecurity landscape — a provider that can scale from boutique, high-touch service to enterprise-grade global operations without losing the personal attention that builds lasting relationships,” said Linda Maclachlan, founder, owner and chairperson of Entara.

“After building Entara for 24 years and growing it organically, I am filled with gratitude for our clients, our employees, and our extraordinary leadership team who have all been true partners in shaping this company,” she added.

In other cybersecurity news, PYMNTS spoke recently with Belsasar Lepe, co-founder and CEO of Cerby, who stressed that in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the urgency of keeping digital identities secure has never been greater.

“We’re in a modern situation where that same technology … can be used to deliver a better personalized experience, but it can also be used to deliver a more personalized, risky experience, where you’re tricked into engaging with someone that isn’t who they claim to be,” Lepe said.

Nonstandard applications, which are at the center of Cerby’s focus, are a category traditional identity platforms often neglect. These are systems that don’t integrate easily with single sign-on (SSO) or other identity standards, leaving gaps to be exploited by bad actors.

“We tend to focus on those applications … that aren’t necessarily connectable using modern identity standards,” Lepe said. “That creates a unique dynamic. We’re not just working with security teams, we’re also engaging with line-of-business owners.”