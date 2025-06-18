Cerby CEO Sounds the Alarm on Banks’ Identity Verification Failures

Highlights
As cyber threats grow more sophisticated — especially with the rise of generative AI — identity protection is no longer just an IT concern but a business priority, particularly for sectors like finance and healthcare where trust and compliance are paramount.
Cerby focuses on securing nonstandard, disconnected applications often neglected by traditional identity solutions. Its platform uses automation, intelligent policies and AI guardrails to close security gaps in shadow IT and decentralized systems, offering affordable, scalable identity protection.
The company emphasizes making security features like multifactor authentication easy to adopt, recognizing that productivity and user experience are key to effective cybersecurity adoption across entire organizations.
As cyberthreats scale in both volume and sophistication, enterprises are being forced to reevaluate the assumptions of digital security.
See More In: AI, artificial intelligence, B2B, B2B Payments, Belsasar Lepe, Cerby, commercial payments, Cybersecurity, digital identity, Featured News, GenAI, generative AI, Multifactor Authentication, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video