Enrich Layer Acquires HR Signal to Enhance Data Products

Enrich Layer has acquired HR Signal to enhance the enrichment tools and data products it offers to customers across industries.

The transaction, which was completed earlier in June, adds HR Signal’s predictive workforce analytics platform and Workforce Insights Engine to Enrich Layer’s data platform, Enrich Layer said in a Thursday (June 26) press release.

HR Signal’s artificial intelligence models predict employee retention risk, career paths and real-time talent insight, according to the release.

When added to Enrich Layer’s unified B2B data enrichment application programming interface (API), these capabilities move beyond human resources and provider richer, more contextual data for sales intelligence, investment research and other applications, the release said.

The recent integration of HR Signal has already enabled users of the Enrich Layer platform to use new enrichment endpoints, per the release.

“HR Signal’s AI and machine learning expertise combined with their proprietary Workforce Insights Engine gives us an unparalleled lens into how people, companies and markets intersect,” Enrich Layer CEO Yury Tsukerman said in the release. “By weaving that intelligence into our unified API, we’re raising the bar for data accuracy, depth and value — so our clients can build smarter products faster.”

In another recent development in the data space, consumer credit data platform Spinwheel said Monday (June 23) that it raised $30 million in new funding to accelerate the development of its agentic AI capabilities.

Spinwheel collaborates with lenders, marketplaces, personal financial management platforms and other financial companies to deliver real-time, verified consumer credit data to process payments as part of their clients’ workflow and operations using APIs.

In May, Equifax launched its B2bConnect small- to medium-sized business (SMB) data on the Equifax Cloud, saying this optimizes the online search experience and provides near real-time access to the data.

B2bConnect enables B2B marketers to query 67 million U.S.-based business records; use filtering and list-building features to identify top prospects; and generate sales and marketing insights that will help them target the right small businesses.

Also in May, FICO introduced a digital hub called the FICO Marketplace that is designed to connect organizations with data and analytics providers. The marketplace offers access to data, AI models, optimization tools, decision rulesets and machine learning models.

