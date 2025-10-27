Experian Acquires KYC360 to Boost KYC and KYB Capabilities

Global data and technology company Experian has acquired regulatory technology provider KYC360 in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

KYC360’s customer lifecycle management solutions, which support know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) processes, will be fully integrated into Experian’s data, analytics, and credit risk and fraud platform, Experian Ascend, and made available in 2026, Experian said in a Monday (Oct. 27) press release.

This combination will provide Experian clients with optimized compliance, faster onboarding and lower operational costs, according to the release.

“We’re excited to celebrate this major milestone as it reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions in the fight against financial crime,” Malin Holmberg, CEO of Experian UK&I, said in the release. “The addition of KYC360 significantly boosts our capabilities, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our clients and accelerate our growth.”

The KYC360 team will join Experian, per the release. KYC360 Founder and CEO Stephen Platt said in the release that the partnership will “drive innovation in the fight against financial crime, helping to protect even more clients and their customers.”

“Together, we are committed to ensuring that the customer experience remains seamless, while setting new standards for security and compliance in the industry,” Platt said.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Trulioo collaboration “The Hidden Costs of ‘Good Enough’: Identity Verification in the Age of Bots and Agents” found that inadequate digital identity systems are draining 3.1% of annual revenue, or nearly $95 billion, from companies globally every year.

Together with fraud loss, companies with inadequate systems are suffering missed growth, false declines, regulatory exposure and eroded consumer trust, according to the report.

Experian announced in September that it launched a solution in the U.K. that streamlines KYC checks by continuously monitoring customer data from internal and external sources and automatically flagging data changes that may indicate risk.

The Financial Crime Compliance Perpetual Monitoring solution reduces financial institutions’ reliance on manual periodic reviews, prompts them to further review the data changes that it flags, and allows them to focus on the most complex and high-risk cases, the company said at the time in a press release.

In June, Experian added Mastercard’s identity verification and fraud prevention technology to its Ascend analytics platform.