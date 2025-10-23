The $95B Wake-Up Call: ‘Good Enough’ Digital Identity Is Costing Firms Growth

In an era where artificial intelligence-driven bots and digital agents are rewriting the rules of commerce, many companies still believe their identity verification systems are “good enough.” They aren’t.

According to new PYMNTS Intelligence research in collaboration with Trulioo, inadequate digital identity systems are quietly draining 3.1% of annual revenue—nearly $95 billion globally—every year. The damage isn’t limited to fraud losses. It’s missed growth, false declines, regulatory exposure and eroded customer trust—all hidden taxes of complacency in a hyperconnected economy.

In this report, learn:

• How “good enough” becomes a growth killer. Identity verification gaps are more than a security issue—they’re a revenue trap that slows onboarding, alienates customers and curbs expansion into new markets.

• Why overconfidence fuels losses. Ninety-six percent of firms say they can detect harmful bots, yet nearly 60% battle bot-driven fraud. The disconnect between perception and performance is costing companies billions of dollars.

• What separates leaders from laggards. Firms using global identity platforms report lower false positives, faster onboarding and stronger compliance—transforming identity verification from a cost center into a competitive advantage.

Identity verification now sits at the center of trust, growth and risk in the digital economy. The firms that invest in smarter, global identity platforms will be the ones positioned to scale, secure and succeed as bots, agents and AI reshape business. Don’t let “good enough” become your company’s most expensive mistake.

Inside “The Hidden Costs of ‘Good Enough’: Identity Verification in the Age of Bots and Agents”

“The Hidden Costs of ‘Good Enough’: Identity Verification in the Age of Bots and Agents,” a PYMNTS Intelligence study produced in collaboration with Trulioo, is based on a survey of 350 companies conducted from Aug. 1, 2025, to Sept. 10, 2025. The report explores the effectiveness of digital identity systems in preventing fraud and driving growth. Industries surveyed included financial services, gig platforms, online marketplaces, retail trade, software platforms and travel and hospitality. Companies operate in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union and other European countries, China, India, Japan and other Asia-Pacific countries, the Middle East, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and Mexico and other Latin American countries.