Fiserv Moves to Full Ownership of AIB Merchant Services in European Expansion Bid

Fiserv has agreed to acquire the remaining 49.9% stake in AIB Merchant Services (AIBMS) from AIB Group, aiming to strengthen its merchant services footprint across Ireland and Europe.

The transaction, announced June 6, will give Fiserv full ownership of AIBMS, one of Ireland’s largest payment solution providers and a top European eCommerce acquirer. Founded in 2007 as a joint venture, AIBMS has built a strong presence in merchant acquiring, with AIB Group set to continue referring customers exclusively to AIBMS and Fiserv for these services. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter, according to a statement from Fiserv.

Fiserv said the acquisition is part of its strategy to drive continued growth in the region, with a focus on expanding the reach of Clover, its point-of-sale and business management platform.

“We have enjoyed a strong partnership with AIB Group, as together we grew AIBMS into one of the leading acquirers in Europe, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them to support our mutual clients,” said Katia Karpova, head of the EMEA region at Fiserv. “Our focus will remain on delivering market-leading solutions to clients of all sizes across Ireland and the broader European market. We are particularly excited for the opportunity to accelerate the local penetration and growth of Clover, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform.”

Recent PYMNTS coverage highlights increasing demand from merchants for payment providers to deliver more than transaction processing, including value-added services such as data management, loyalty programs and integrated business tools. A May 2025 PYMNTS Intelligence report found that nearly half of U.S. merchants now prioritize one-click checkout and other technology upgrades from their payment service providers to boost conversion rates and improve the customer experience. The lines between payment processors and software vendors continue to blur, as merchants seek comprehensive solutions that address operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Fiserv’s latest quarterly results showed 7% organic revenue growth and a 27% increase in Clover revenue, with the platform now operating in 13 countries. This acquisition underscores Fiserv’s intent to capitalize on these trends by deepening its merchant services offerings and leveraging technology to meet evolving client needs.