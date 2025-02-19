Motus Bolsters Reimbursement Capabilities With Everlance Acquisition

Vehicle reimbursement firm Motus has acquired mileage/expense tracking solution Everlance.

The deal, announced Wednesday (Feb. 19), is aimed at bolstering the firm’s ability to provide reimbursement solutions for every type of employee required to drive for their job.

“The success of so many organizations depends on employees driving their own cars as part of their jobs,” Motus CEO Phong Nguyen said in a news release. “For those businesses with sales teams, merchandisers, home healthcare or a host of other critical roles — it can be a struggle to gain the visibility and control they need to optimize reimbursement spend, mitigate risks, and bolster the productivity of all those employees on the road.”

By coming together, Nguyen added, the two companies can offer customers a better set mileage reimbursement, driver safety and training, and tax and compliance solutions.

Founded in 2015 by Alex Marlantes and Gabriel Garza, Everlance offers a “self-managed vehicle reimbursement solution” that the company says has helped more than 4 million drivers track their miles automatically, catalog expenses and maximize their take-home pay.

The acquisition combines Everlance’s mobile app and employee experience with Motus’ analytics and business intelligence, the release added.

The deal comes weeks after similar news from this field, with the announcement that TravelPerk had acquired Yokoy in an effort to create an integrated travel and expense management platform. That acquisition melds Yokoy’s spend management platform with TravelPerk’s business travel platform, letting TravelPerk offer customers a choice of localized solutions to meet their needs.

The two companies have been collaborating since 2020 to jointly offer travel and expense management to their customers.

In other expense management news, PYMNTS wrote last fall about the “revolution” going on in this field, one that’s often held back by outdated systems.

“For companies with extensive legacy systems, the transition to a modern B2B payment platform requires time, investment and operational overhaul,” that report said. “Legacy infrastructure, often built on fragmented systems and siloed data, cannot easily adapt to the real-time, integrated functionality that today’s expense management tools offer.”

The lack of flexibility in older systems leads to friction for businesses looking for seamless integration and transparency. Legacy payment rails, such as ACH and wire transfers, are often slower and offer less efficiency than emerging options like real-time payments.

“While new, AI-powered expense management tools can optimize internal processes, their impact is ultimately limited by the traditional payments infrastructure on which many incumbents still rely,” PYMNTS wrote.