Stord Expands Fulfillment Network With Acquisition of UPS Subsidiary Ware2Go

Stord said Monday (May 19) that it completed its acquisition of Ware2Go, a subsidiary of UPS, expanding the volume and reach of Stord’s fulfillment network.

The deal adds 21 new fulfillment centers to Stord’s network and its platform of warehouse management system (WMS), order management system (OMS) and customer experience (CX) technology, Stord said in a Monday press release.

These fulfillment centers join Stord’s existing 11 North American facilities and its partner network, according to the release.

“This acquisition of Ware2Go is a strategic investment that expands our U.S. domestic footprint and capabilities while strengthening our partnership with UPS,” Stord CEO and Co-founder Sean Henry said in the release. “This partnership will allow us to deploy our technology across the Ware2Go network, enhance offerings for our joint customers, and combine our scale to be one of the largest fulfillment networks in North America.”

Stord’s high-volume fulfillment services and eCommerce technology are used by leading brands, according to the release.

Ware2Go provides direct-to-consumer (D2C) shipping, seller fulfilled prime (SFP) and retail compliant B2B shipments to customers in a wide range of industries, including ready-to-drink beverages, skin care, supplements and electronics, per the release.

Combined, the two companies will facilitate delivery, order accuracy and returns for merchants of all sizes, the release said.

UPS Digital President Archita Prasad said in the release: “Ware2Go customers will benefit from Stord’s market-leading scale and reputation, backed by their comprehensive suite of technology-driven solutions.”

Stord announced Friday (May 16) that it raised more than $200 million in a Series E equity funding round that raised its valuation to $1.5 billion.

“This new funding allows us to double down on our mission to give brands the infrastructure and technology they need to surpass […] industry standards, strengthen their margins and grow on their own terms,” Henry said at the time in a press release.

Stord acquired Pitney Bowes’ eCommerce fulfillment business in July, saying that move added a fulfillment center in Hebron, Kentucky, to its network and provided excellent middle-of-the-country coverage.

In April 2024, Stord acquired ProPack Logistics, a provider of fulfillment services for the nutrition and supplement product industry. Stord said at the time that this transaction complemented its network by adding six temperature-controlled warehouses across North America.



