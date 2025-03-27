Workato Purchases DeepConverse to Bolster Agentic AI Efforts

Enterprise orchestration platform Workato says it has acquired DeepConverse, a support automation provider.

The deal, announced Thursday (March 27), will allow Workato to add artificial intelligence (AI)-driven support automation capabilities into new product offerings. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

“By bringing the DeepConverse team on board, we are accelerating our mission of creating a world where every connection powers progress,” Vijay Tella, co-founder and CEO of Workato, said in a news release.

“Combining DeepConverse’s expertise in Search AI and AI Support Agents with Workato’s leading orchestration capabilities, we plan to offer our customers more powerful, seamless and transformative value.”

According to the release, the 8-year-old DeepConverse specializes in customer support automation, helping businesses scale their support via AI and automation. The company’s technology allows its clients to strengthen their search capabilities using AI for “real-time, contextual insights,” Workato added.

“Workato is committed to investing in and accelerating DeepConverse’s original roadmap around AI support agents and search capabilities by launching AgentX Support, combining Workato’s Agentic Orchestration capabilities with DeepConverse’s AI-powered search,” the release added.

AgentX Support, the release added, is a customer support app that lets companies embed search and AI support capabilities on their support websites.

In other AI/automation news, PYMNTS spoke Tuesday with Alex Hoffmann, the general manager North America at Edenred Pay, about how automation can help improve companies’ accounts payable (AP) departments.

“Our industry has been talking about automation for such a long time, yet 84% of the typical AP practitioner’s time is still spent on manual tasks,” he said.

At the same time, Hoffmann told PYMNTS he believes there’s “never been a more exciting time” for accounts payable, thanks to the convergence of AI, enterprise resource planning (ERP) integration and the advent of new payment methods like real-time payments and virtual cards.

In addition to eliminating manual tasks, automation is transforming the AP function by allowing for smarter decision-making.

Reduced approval cycles can bolster supplier relationships and strengthen business continuity, while automation lets companies time payments to maximize cash flow, paying late when needed or early to enjoy discounts. In the end, greater visibility into spend patterns is what helps turn AP from a cost center into a way to generate revenue.

“When you automate, you’re going to really eliminate friction,” Hoffmann said. “AP becomes a strategic partner in cash flow optimization.”