PayPal Acquires Cymbio to Bolster Agentic Commerce Capabilities

PayPal is set to acquire marketplace and dropship automation platform Cymbio.

As the company noted in a news release Thursday (Jan. 22), PayPal has in the past worked with Cymbio as part of its agentic commerce services.

“Acquiring Cymbio’s technology and team will enhance our agentic commerce capabilities and accelerate the expansion to more of our merchants,” said Michelle Gill, executive vice president and general manager of small business and financial services at PayPal.

“By making their product catalogs discoverable on AI surfaces, merchants can increase sales while expanding product choice to the millions of consumers shopping on AI platforms today.”

According to the release, PayPal’s agentic artificial intelligence commerce services and checkout options are available for merchants on Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini app and AI Mode soon to come.

PayPal plans to use Cymbio’s team and technology to power its agentic AI commerce service Store Sync, which makes merchants’ product data discoverable within AI channels, and it includes the ability to drop orders to their existing fulfillment and management systems.

“Importantly, merchants remain the merchant of record and retain customer relationships and control over their brand,” the release added.

PayPal acquired a stake in Cymbio in 2022. Its acquisition of the Tel Aviv-based company is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

PYMNTS wrote last year about another PayPal agentic commerce, as the company’s branded checkout wallet was integrated with Mastercard’s Agent Pay platform.

That move lets PayPal users make purchases guided by AI assistants, with Mastercard providing secure, behind-the-scenes payment rails. The partnership covers PayPal’s millions of merchants and Mastercard’s co-branded credit and debit cards, “creating a shared infrastructure for agent-driven commerce at global scale,” that report added.

Pablo Fourez, Mastercard’s chief digital officer, told PYMNTS at the time that the PayPal collaboration also spotlights how quickly agentic AI is shifting from pilot to practice.

“We’re not doing this in isolation,” he said “It’s all about engaging with partners across the industry — consumers, issuers, acquirers and merchants — to make sure agentic commerce happens securely and at scale.”

Fourez stressed that the collaboration model mirrors earlier phases of payments innovation, such as the rollout of tokenization for mobile wallets, where broad industry coordination built trust and consistency.