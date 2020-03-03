Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amazon fulfillment center

Amazon has established smaller warehouses around Dallas, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Orlando to make its same-day deliveries faster. 

The eCommerce giant announced on Tuesday (March 3) that it is improving its delivery program with guaranteed arrival times throughout the day for up to 3 million items that are marked “Today by.”

“We’re proud of the fact that our Same-Day services are driven in partnership with local communities where we operate and made possible by the people who live there. Each new building we open to make Same-Day Delivery even faster will create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs,” Amazon said in a blog post. “In addition, this expansion enables more opportunities for Amazon Flex delivery partners to choose work that fits their schedule and earn great pay while delivering Same-Day packages on behalf of Amazon.” 

The new warehouses will serve as mini-fulfillment centers and are around 100,000 square feet, or about a tenth of the size of a traditional fulfillment center, Amazon said. 

“These are first-of-their-kind buildings and serve as mini-fulfillment centers optimized for faster click-to-delivery speeds,” Amazon said in a press release. 

The tech giant also said that having facilities located closer to customers will help it reduce its carbon footprint. Deliveries by plane will also be reduced and more delivery jobs will be created.

“Our Climate Pledge is to be net-zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement,” the company said. 

The same-day delivery service is free for Prime members who spend a minimum of $35 but anyone can use the service for a fee. The delivery service upgrade comes on the heels of news that Walmart is developing a competitor to Amazon’s Prime membership. Target already offers same-day shipping through Shipt.

Walmart has been exploring the option of a paid subscription model that would offer certain perks Amazon wouldn’t be able to match. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the new initiative is called Walmart+, but the firm offered no further details. 

The new membership program reportedly may include an option where customers could place orders through text. According to reports, no fee amount has yet been set for the subscription service. 

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
4.2K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

Walmart app Walmart app
4.1K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
3.6K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
3.5K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
3.4K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
3.0K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
2.7K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
2.7K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.5K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
2.4K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
2.3K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow
2.1K
Commerce Connected

How The Digital World Will Soften The Blow Of The Coronavirus

The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased. The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased.
1.9K
International

Virus Expected To Have Long-Term Impact On Travel, X-Border Payments

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
1.8K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
1.8K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage