Amazon and SAP Team to Help BBC’s Cloud Move

Amazon Web Services says it’s helping the U.K.’s most famous broadcaster move to the cloud.

The British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) will embark on this transformation using RISE with SAP on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company said in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 27).

“As part of the BBC’s continued digital transformation journey, the move to the cloud will mean it’s simpler and more cost effective for the BBC to run its IT systems — helping it focus investment on high-quality services for audiences,” the release said.

According to the release, RISE with SAP has replaced the BBC’s previous model of separate contracts for use of data centers and software licenses — each of which required yearly maintenance, support fees and services. The organizations will introduce additional updates over the coming months, AWS added.

“We want to make sure we’re investing the most we can in services for audiences,” said Peter O’Kane, chief technology officer at the BBC. “By simplifying our IT services, we can focus on running our business and ensure we’re meeting the needs of our viewers and listeners.”

Also this week, Amazon expanded its partnership with health technology company Royal Philips to offer Philips’ integrated diagnostics portfolio — which includes things like cardiology, radiology and digital pathology — in the cloud.

After transitioning 150 sites across North America and Latin America to Philips HealthSuite Imaging on AWS, the two companies are collaborating to accelerate that migration of health systems to the cloud and to bring the migration to Europe.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke earlier this month with AWS Global Head of Institutional Payments Nilesh Dusane about the role of AI and data collection in treasury services.

“On the corporate side, from the banks, even on the retail consumer side, there’s tons and tons of data,” Dusane said, noting that his company collects and makes sure that data is used in regulatory-compliant ways.

While AI has been around for decades as part of consumer-facing applications, generative AI has begun to emerge within payment processes to determine which payment routes and rails will be most efficient.

“The same thing goes in reverse as well,” Dusane said, adding that “if you want to know the status of a payment or how long the payment will take to complete, there are ways in which AI and machine learning can be used to do that.”