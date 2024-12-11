Amazon Begins Rollout of Car-eBuying Experience With Hyundai

Amazon is partnering with automotive dealers and brands to bring the Amazon experience to the car-buying process.

As of Tuesday (Dec. 10), with this Amazon Autos offering, shoppers in 48 U.S. cities can buy new Hyundai vehicles from local participating dealers on Amazon, the company said in a Tuesday press release.

Amazon Autos plans to add more Hyundai dealers as well as other manufacturers, brands and cities, according to the release.

“We’re excited to have Hyundai as our exclusive launch partner and look forward to welcoming more brands and expanding our selection to customers as the program grows,” Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos, said in the release.

Amazon Autos allows car shoppers to browse, order, finance and schedule pickup of the vehicle from their local participating dealer, all within the familiar Amazon store, according to the release.

While online at Amazon, shoppers can browse the vehicles available at their local dealer, get an instant valuation and trade for their existing vehicle, see transparent pricing, secure financing or pay in full, complete the checkout process online, and scheduled the pickup of the vehicle at the dealership, the release said.

For dealers, this offering provides a new sales channel and a way to streamline the steps involved in the process, including browsing and purchasing, per the release.

“We’re partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping — making it more transparent, convenient and customer-friendly,” Jin said in the release. “With Amazon Autos, we’re bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect from Amazon to car shopping, one of their largest purchases, while offering dealers a new channel to connect with a broad audience.”

Amazon announced in November 2023 that it formed a strategic partnership with Hyundai and would enable customers to find and purchase Hyundai vehicles from Amazon’s U.S. store in 2024.

The company said at the time that this digital shopping experience would be one of several initiatives encompassed by its strategic partnership with the automaker.

The online car platform model is a work in progress, PYMNTS reported in March. Many of the online platforms seeking to transform car buying and financing have faced challenges, but they’re working to smooth out the bumps in the evolution.