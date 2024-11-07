Amazon Unveils Immersive Virtual Holiday Shopping Platform

Amazon is rolling out the Virtual Holiday Shop, a new digital space for consumers looking to spend for the upcoming holiday season.

Powered by Amazon Beyond, the virtual shop uses immersive 3D technology to show consumers interactive content and offer them a guided experience to help them with their holiday shopping, the eCommerce giant said in a Friday (Nov. 1) news release.

On virtual display are a selection of Amazon’s top 100+ gifts, stocking stuffers, holiday decor and premium products. It features a diverse assortment trendy items across fashion, home, kitchen appliances, electronics and beauty, Amazon said in the release.

In addition, shoppers can access the Virtual Toy Shop, which features gifts for children such as toys, games and activity kits.

“We’re always innovating to enhance the shopping experience and empower customers to discover products in easy and fun ways,” said Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, vice president of North America marketing and Prime Tech. “With the Virtual Holiday Shop, we are excited to transport shoppers into a new immersive experience where they can browse over 300 of the most coveted gifts and toys of the season.”

Amazon said in the release that it would regularly update the items on display throughout the holiday season.

Meanwhile, retail giant Target announced it would be turning its physical and digital spaces into a “fantastical destination” for the holidays, PYMNTS reported on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

As part of its efforts, it will be introducing Berry, a 9-foot-tall stuffed bear, to its stores, alongside festive peppermint swirl decor.

Online, Target will roll out some changes to its digital presence, including seasonal animations on social media and its website, along with gift-giving suggestions, PYMNTS said.

In contrast, Walmart appears to be scaling back on its Christmas inventory amid tepid expectations for consumer spending this holiday season.

According to a Reuters report, Walmart shipped 340,000 kilos of products labeled “Christmas” goods into the U.S. in the 12 months ending Sept. 30. That figure is down from at least 980,000 kilos in the prior 12-month period and 1.9 million kilos the year before that the report said.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Walmart told Reuters this “only paints a partial picture of what we source due to the exclusion of data from marketplace, national brands, and domestic importer data for private brands, among other things.”