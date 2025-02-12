Amazon Shopping App Tests Feature Displaying Products From Other Sites

Amazon is testing a new feature that enables users of the Amazon Shopping app to find select products from other sites and go there to purchase them.

Currently in beta, the “Shop brand sites directly” feature is live for some U.S. customers and will be rolled out to more, based on feedback, the company said in a Tuesday (Feb. 11) press release.

Customers who have access to this beta search will find in their search results select products that Amazon doesn’t sell in its store, alongside the products that Amazon does sell, and will see a link to the brand’s website, according to the release.

When customers click on that link, they will receive a notification that they are leaving Amazon and will go to the brand’s website, where they can evaluate the product and make purchases directly from that brand, the release said.

If the brand has Buy with Prime-enabled products, Prime members will be provided with free delivery, easy returns and customer support for items purchased directly on that brand’s website, per the release.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to make it easier for customers to find products they want and need when they search in the Amazon Shopping app,” Rajiv Mehta, vice president of search and conversational shopping at Amazon, said in the release. “We know customers have many options for where to shop, and we look forward to customer feedback on this new experience as we work to further improve selection, value and convenience.”

During the company’s latest earnings call, held Thursday (Feb. 6), Amazon CEO Andy Jassy emphasized the importance of generative AI across Amazon’s ecosystem, including its eCommerce operations.

Jassy highlighted the role of Rufus, the retail giant’s shopping AI agent, in enhancing customer experience and predicted increasing competition in the space.

In another recent move, Amazon said in November that it launched a new U.S. beta experience called “Amazon Haul” within the Amazon Shopping app that offers a curated selection of products priced at $20 or less and with delivery within one to two weeks.

In October, the company said it was adding more personalization features to its Shopping app. These features help customers find what they’re looking for and surface other relevant products, based on their recent purchases and browsing history.