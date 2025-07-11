AWS Reportedly Set to Launch AI Agent Marketplace

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will reportedly launch an artificial intelligence (AI) agent marketplace on July 15 during its AWS Summit.

One of the company’s partners in the marketplace will be Anthropic, TechCrunch reported Thursday (July 10), citing unnamed sources.

Reached by PYMNTS, an AWS spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Anthropic did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The marketplace will aim to facilitate the distribution of AI agents by allowing startups like Anthropic to offer them directly to AWS customers, and by enabling enterprises to shop for AI agents in a single location, according to the report.

Its launch will follow the introduction of other marketplaces for AI agents, such as the Google Cloud Marketplace’s AI Agent Marketplace, Microsoft’s Agent Store, Salesforce’s AgentExchange and the ServiceNow Store, per the report.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during a May 1 earnings call that AWS already commands a “multibillion-dollar annual revenue run rate” in generative AI services and that it has positioned itself as “the infrastructure for agentic AI.”

In March, it was reported that AWS formed a new group focused on agentic AI and that AWS CEO Matt Garman said the technology could be “the next multibillion business for AWS.”

“We have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities, and I firmly believe that AI agents are core to this next wave of innovation,” Garman said at the time in an internal email, according to a Reuters report.

When Microsoft unveiled its Agent Store in May, it said this centralized marketplace would serve both developers and non-technical users and enable these customers to shop for AI agents tailored for specific tasks.

The marketplace allows shoppers to browse, install and try agents from Microsoft, its partners and its customers. At launch, it offered more than 70 agents, with the company saying that the number would grow over time.

In March, OpenAI launched a new set of application programing interfaces (APIs) and tools designed to help developers and enterprises build, deploy and scale AI agents.

The company said these new tools complemented its existing AI model capabilities that can support AI agents by providing an easier way to turn these capabilities into AI agents.