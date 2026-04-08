Regulators Put Bank and FinTech AML Infrastructure on Notice

Highlights
Newly proposed rulemaking indicates that banks must run AML as a continuous, risk-driven system tied to products, customers and geographies.
FinTechs must embed APIs, identity data and transaction visibility into bank compliance workflows.
Regulators will judge whether programs produce usable results for law enforcement.
Regulators’ proposed anti-money laundering (AML) rulemaking, introduced this week, offers a clear path for how compliance will be expected to operate as financial services continue to digitize and expand across platforms.
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