Why Banks Must Upgrade Their API Strategies For SMBs

The complexity of global business means SMBs need to look for synergies with the products they use to lower costs and cope with more demanding data speeds and volumes. Application programming interfaces (APIs) comprise one way to speed up services, as they can quickly connect multiple parties while securing transactions and data exchanges. Financial institutions are only beginning to explore how APIs can support the commercial banking world. Some already handle issues such as payments and collections, foreign exchange (FX) support and liquidity management.

APIs are also changing as global regulations shift to support platform or open banking, and the most prominent developments came courtesy of Europe’s revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). Banks and SMBs in the EU are already operating under an ecosystem that provides more open data exchange to a robust online intersection of players, granting them advantages over merchants that do not support that same transparency. Banks therefore need to rethink how they use APIs within the commercial space if they wish to serve SMBs that require real-time solutions for data, payments and other business pain points. It is less clear which banks will emerge as those providers, however.