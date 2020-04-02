Apple

Apple Backtracks On Streaming App Commissions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Apple will end a practice of taking a cut of revenues from streaming purchases

Apple has announced it will end its practice of taking a cut of streaming revenue from Amazon’s Prime Video and other such platforms for some services on iPhones and other devices.

Previously Apple had users pay solely through its own payment service, taking a cut of between 15 and 30 percent before passing the remainder onto a third-party service like Amazon.

Other streaming services like Netflix do not have that policy, instead asking users to sign up outside the App Store with a credit card, essentially making Netflix and other such apps more like login screens than a participant in the payment.

Apple has now reneged on that practice, at least for some of its purchases. In an email, a spokesperson for the tech giant said there would be some exceptions for “qualifying” services like Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+. On those services, users will now be able to purchase and rent media with the credit card they originally used to sign up rather than going through Apple’s machinery.

The tech giant also said users will be able to ask voice assistant Siri to find shows and movies on Prime Video or other means when utilizing Apple products.

None of these changes have a specific start date as of yet, and Apple did not clarify whether Netflix or Spotify would be invited to the party.

Spotify in particular has already clashed with Apple over this issue in the past, filing a lawsuit over alleged antitrust issues last year. Spotify said Apple had made it too difficult for users to sign up for Spotify via the iPhone, instead seeming to have made Apple Music easier to access.

In response, the European Union has been investigating Apple’s practices in that arena since last May. The EU could eventually decide to slap Apple with fines over antitrust issues, according to people familiar with the situation. Apple has said the allegations were “misleading,” and said Spotify had reaped the benefits of its App Store but did not want to give anything back.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

empty retail plaza empty retail plaza
12.8K
Retail

Wednesday Lease Deadline Looms For Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy
9.7K
Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Due To COVID-19

How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home
7.6K
Retail

How An eCommerce Startup Is Bringing UK’s High Street Home

empty street London empty street London
4.6K
Retail

UK Agencies Paint Stark Reality For Retail

Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll. Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll.
4.5K
Retail

Neiman Marcus To Stay Closed Through April 30; Lays Off Workers

Uber Eats app Uber Eats app
4.3K
Ridesharing

Lyft’s Driver ‘Referrals’ Show Limits Of Model, As Uber Expands

Cuts staff, consolidates offices Cuts staff, consolidates offices
4.3K
Coronavirus

Lender Kabbage Furloughs Workers, Warns Of SMB Cash Shortfall

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards
4.3K
Payment Methods

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards To Boost Loyalty, Sales

Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News
4.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Microsoft And Plaid Team Up On Financial Management Solution

Debit Cards Debit Cards
3.9K
Credit Unions

Consumers Choose Debit As Preferred Payment Amid Coronavirus

Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19 Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19
3.9K
Coronavirus

The Healthcare Innovation Opportunities Out Of The COVID-19 Crisis

Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail
3.7K
Retail

Omnichannel No Longer Optional For Retail

Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus. Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus.
3.7K
Coronavirus

UK Retailers Under Fire For Nonessential eCommerce

debit cards debit cards
3.6K
Next-Gen Debit

A Debit-Enabled Fix To In-Store Checkout Abandonment

pay card pay card
3.6K
Payment Methods

Pay Cards, Flex Pay Options Help Employees During Pandemic