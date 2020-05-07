Apple

Apple Grants COPAN Diagnostics $10M To Produce More Coronavirus Testing Kits

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
diagnostic production

Apple is tapping its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to extend a $10 million grant to COPAN Diagnostics so it can step up the production of its coronavirus testing kits.

The money will help COPAN Diagnostics quickly increase supplies of its COVID-19 sample collection kits from several thousand to over 1 million each week by the beginning of July. The goal is to ensure that all hospitals nationwide can diagnose and monitor people suffering from COVID-19.

“We feel a deep sense of responsibility to do everything we can to help medical workers, patients, and communities support the global response to COVID-19,” Jeff Williams, chief operating officer for Apple, said in a statement on Thursday (May 7). 

He added that COPAN Diagnostics is among the “most innovative manufacturers of sample collection kits for COVID-19 testing.” 

In addition to the funding, the Silicon Valley tech giant will help COPAN Diagnostics move to a bigger facility in Southern California. In addition, Apple will help the manufacturer design innovative equipment. It is anticipated that the expansion will generate over 50 new jobs.

Norman Sharples, chief executive officer of COPAN Diagnostics, said the partnership with Apple is already helping it step up efforts to increase the production of sample collection and transport kits, which are critical to fighting the coronavirus.

He added that partnership with Apple aligns with COPAN’s “strong beliefs of innovation, quality, and excellence in manufacturing and design.”

Apple said it is planning to source equipment and materials for COPAN from U.S. firms, such as K2 Kinetics in York, Pennsylvania, and MWES in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund was launched in 2017 with $1 billion and has since grown to $5 billion. The goal of the fund is to help American companies that are fostering innovation and growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector. 

Apple is also among numerous U.S. companies that helped obtain face masks and distribute them to the hospitals needing them most. 

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
5.0K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
3.9K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Revolut card Revolut card
3.5K
Digital Banking

Revolut Eyes Consolidation, Looks To Buy Distressed Rivals

wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus
3.5K
Security & Fraud

Federal, State Investigators Question Wells Fargo Over PPP Loans

Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans
3.4K
Retail

Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans

Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters
3.4K
Security & Fraud

Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
3.2K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments, Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments,
3.0K
Cross-border Payments

Visa Leads Latest Funding For FinTech Startup Nium 

Elan On Battling Card-Not-Present Fraud Elan On Battling Card-Not-Present Fraud
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Fight Card-Not-Present Fraud In A Card-Not-Present World

fast track visa fast track visa
2.9K
VISA

Visa: FinTechs And Fast-Tracking The Road To Recovery

2.8K
Retail

Digital Declutters The Medicine Cabinet

2.8K
API

Bankers On Fixing B2B Payments API Flaws

FBI FBI
2.7K
Security & Fraud

Two Men Charged In First US Case Of PPP Stimulus Fraud

credit cards credit cards
2.6K
Consumer Finance

1 In 4 US Cardholders Saw Credit Limit Cut Over The Last Month

Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce
2.3K
Today In Data

Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce