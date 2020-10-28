Apple

Apple iOS 14 Sparks Antitrust Grievance In France

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Apple iOS 14

Apple’s new operating system, iOS 14, offers new privacy controls and advertising opt-in that triggered a complaint to France’s competition authority from a group of advertising firms and publishers, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Wednesday (Oct. 28). 

The complaint alleges that Apple’s iOS privacy modifications are anticompetitive. The changes include limiting how different parts of the phone tracks its users. Another change will require apps to get opt-in permission from users in order to use the identifier for advertisers (IDFA) for targeted campaigns.

The complaint was filed by trade associations on behalf of a number of firms. Their position is that few people will opt in to be tracked, which is a big disadvantage for businesses developing ad campaigns.

The case marks one of the first legal challenges to online privacy on antitrust grounds.

“At the highest level, this is a novel case — a truly important case — because it deals with the use of privacy as a sort of fig leaf for anticompetitive conduct,” said competition lawyer Damien Geradin. He is representing the industry groups, which include the Interactive Advertising Bureau France. He added that it is anticipated that similar cases “will arise increasingly in the future.”

The trade groups have asked the French competition authorities for interim measures that would prevent Apple from instituting changes until the investigation is over.

Apple said “privacy is a fundamental right,” adding, “A user’s data belongs to them and they should get to decide whether to share their data and with whom.”

Privacy advocates want consumers to have a say in how their data is collected and used. A push for increased online privacy led to new laws in Europe and California. 

In a recent survey conducted by Tap Research, 85 percent of people interviewed said they would opt out of app tracking if asked.

EU regulators are going after Big Tech firms to insist on competition and other compliance. It is drawing up a list of about 20 companies that will have to comply with stricter rules. Japanese regulators are also planning to partner with the U.S. and Europe to develop new rules for Big Tech.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

postmates, LA Rams, real time delivery
8.6K
Retail

Postmates Launches On-Demand Shop Selling LA Rams Gear

2.8K
B2B Payments

Chase’s Neukirchen: QuickAccept First Step To Building SMB Ecosystem

2.6K
eCommerce

Ahold Delhaize CIO: Online Sales Way Up; Will Retreat Post-COVID

2.5K
B2B Payments

Bain Capital Ventures: 2020 Is B2B Payments’ Breakout Year

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; J.P. Morgan Sees Upside In Bitcoin If It Competes With Gold; Crypto Customers Pour $586M In New Deposits Into Silvergate Bank In 3Q
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; JPMC Sees Upside In Bitcoin

2.2K
Cryptocurrency

For Retail and Digital Currencies: Cryptos Today, Digital Dollars Tomorrow?

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs
2.1K
Fintech Investments

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms
2.0K
eCommerce

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms

1.9K
Faster Payments

Tipping Goes Digital; Why Restaurants And Their Staffs Want It

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
1.9K
ANTITRUST

Google's Rivals Call Antitrust Case A Start For An Expanded Case

1.8K
Restaurant innovation

DoorDash Invests In Restaurant For First Time

1.8K
Investments

Rocketship Remakes Early Stage Venture Investing

omnichannel commerce
1.6K
Omnicommerce

Digital Dilettantes Don’t Cut It In Multichannel Commerce

1.6K
Economy

Locked Down And Looking Up: New Predictions On Pandemic Recovery

Red Hat: Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves
1.5K
Banking

Red Hat: Incumbent Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves