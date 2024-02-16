Report: Apple Is Developing GenAI Coding Tool

Apple is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered coding tool for XCode, its flagship programming software.

The company has reportedly been working on the project for the last year as part of the next major version of Xcode, Bloomberg said in a Thursday (Feb. 15) report. Apple is expanding internal tests of the features and has sped up development ahead of a plan to release it to third-party software makers as early as this year, Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The new system will function like Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot and use AI to complete blocks of code, said the sources, who asked to remain unnamed as the plans are private. The tool has the potential to simplify the programming process for software development, potentially saving time and money, Bloomberg said.

Apple’s latest foray into AI comes as the tech giant is also reportedly planning on building a foldable iPhone.

These new phones would fold widthwise in a clamshell fashion, PYMNTS reported Feb. 7, citing a report from The Information.

Although plans are in the works, Apple may not follow through if it decides the redesign doesn’t meet company standards. However, if it does go forward, it would mark one of the biggest hardware design changes in the history of Apple’s flagship device, PYMNTS noted.

These phones are reportedly not part of Apple’s plans for mass production in 2024 or 2025, according to the report.

Most recently, Apple launched Vision Pro, its mixed reality headset, earlier this month.

The headset, which costs $3,500, has seen brands and retailers across various sectors scramble to engage with consumers in an immersive environment.

However, some users have complained of difficulties with the device, including discomfort, headaches and eye strain, PYMNTS reported Thursday, which have prompted returns of the headset.

Additionally, some users have expressed disappointment in the Vision Pro’s perceived lack of productivity for the price they paid for it, per the report. Some engineers said they have found the coding experience on the headset to be inferior, noting that certain file types were not supported, and essential tasks like window management and file organization were challenging.