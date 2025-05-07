Apple Eyes Adding AI Search to Replace Google, Ending Tech Giant Partnership

Apple is “actively looking at” revamping its Safari web browser to concentrate on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engines and shift away from Google search, potentially creating a colossal shift in the mobile browser landscape.

This disclosure was made by Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue during his testimony in the U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit against Alphabet, the parent company of Google, according to Bloomberg on Wednesday (May 7).

The lawsuit centers on the estimated $20 billion-a-year agreement that makes Google the default search engine in Safari on Apple devices. This legal challenge could potentially compel the two technology giants to dismantle the agreement.

The consideration of AI search integration comes as AI technology gains traction with consumers. Cue noted a recent dip in Safari searches, which he attributed to increased use of AI. He expressed belief that AI search providers, such as OpenAI, Perplexity AI and Anthropic, will eventually supplant standard search engines like Google. Cue stated that Apple plans to add these options to Safari in the future. Apple has held discussions with Perplexity to implement this capability.

According to Cue’s testimony, he previously felt that alternative search options were not “valid choices.” Presently, however, he said he sees “much greater potential because there are new entrants attacking the problem in a different way.”

This move represents a major shift for Apple, whose users have relied on Google search in Safari since the iPhone’s debut in 2007. The company currently has more than 2 billion active devices worldwide.

The testimony reportedly led to declines in both Alphabet and Apple shares on Wednesday. While Cue acknowledged the financial benefits of the current agreement with Google and the potential revenue loss, he also stated his belief that technology shifts, like AI, create opportunities for new entrants and true competition.

Apple currently offers OpenAI’s ChatGPT via the Siri digital assistant and is expected to add Google’s Gemini later in the year. The company also reviewed Anthropic, DeepSeek and Grok from xAI for this purpose. Cue mentioned a “bake-off” between ChatGPT and Google’s offering before ChatGPT was selected for integration into Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 last year.



