Apple Reportedly Battling Bugs Holding Back Long-Awaited Siri Upgrade

Apple is reportedly dealing with tech issues that could delay its long-awaited Siri update.

The upgraded version of the tech giant’s digital assistant is facing software bugs and engineering troubles, Bloomberg News reported late Friday (Feb. 14), citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Apple first introduced plans for a new, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered version of Siri at its developer’s conference last year, and has gone as far to advertise some of its features, the Bloomberg report said.

However, the company is still scrambling to finish the software, the sources said. Some features — which had been slated to debut in April — might be pushed back to at least May. It’s also possible that Apple could limit some of the updates until its iOS 18.5 operating system is released, something that could happen as early as May, the sources said.

As Bloomberg noted, the new version of Siri is the cornerstone of the Apple Intelligence platform, the company’s effort to carve a space for itself in the AI market while also getting consumers to buy new iPhones.

Beyond the issues with Siri, Apple Intelligence has had a less-than-smooth debut. The software has rolled out in stages since being introduced last fall, with some features — like wildly inaccurate news summaries — sparking criticism. Apple ultimately removed the feature.

The news comes as Apple is also working to bring AI features to iPhones sold in China. Last week, Chinese conglomerate Alibaba said it was working with Apple to design an AI system that meets the country’s regulatory requirements.

If and when the new version of Siri arrives, and Apple works out its various AI bugs, the technology could transform the way people shop, experts told PYMNTS last fall.

“Apple isn’t just upgrading Siri — it’s redefining the retail experience,” said Kaveh Vahdat, founder of AI marketing firm RiseOpp. “Imagine AI-powered shopping where Siri becomes a real-time stylist, inventory checker and payment assistant, all wrapped in Apple’s signature privacy shield.”

Imagine yourself stepping into an Apple Store, Vahdat said, and having your iPhone automatically alert you to personalized offers or check if that MacBook you’ve been considering is in stock.

“This could transform Apple’s retail strategy from reactive to predictive, placing the iPhone as the personal shopping assistant of the future,” he said.

The most substantial changes might involve Apple Pay, the company’s mobile payment system, Vahdat told PYMNTS.

“Imagine an iPhone that knows you’ve entered your favorite store, highlights items on your wish list, and lets you complete a purchase with a nod to your payment history and budget — all with Apple’s tight privacy controls intact,” he said.