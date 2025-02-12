Apple TV+ App to Be Offered for Android Devices

Apple is reportedly making its Apple TV+ app available for Android devices beginning Wednesday (Feb. 12).

The app will work on Android phones and tablets running Android 10 or newer and will support subscriptions to both Apple TV+ and Apple’s MLS Season Pass, Ars Technica reported Wednesday.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

This is the first time the Apple TV+ app has been available for Android devices, though it already worked on Roku devices, game consoles and most other smart TVs, in addition to Apple’s own devices, according to the report.

Apple TV+ was introduced in 2019 and includes shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Slow Horses” and “Severance,” per the report.

Apple reported in January that its services sector, which includes subscriptions, warranties and licensing deals, accounted for $23.12 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, 14% higher than the same period last year.

The company reported having over 1 billion subscriptions, including direct subscriptions for services like Apple TV+ and iCloud and subscriptions to third-party apps through its App Store system.

In October, Apple TV+ was added to Amazon Prime Video’s collection of add-on subscription options in the United States in a move executives of the two companies said would grow Prime Video’s offering and expand Apple TV+’s audience.

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple, said at the time in a press release.

Apple latest move in this space came at a time when the industry is seeing signs of “streaming fatigue,” PYMNTS reported in December.

Recent surveys suggest consumers’ satisfaction with both ad-free and ad-supported services has declined. Many consumers are dissatisfied with the quality of the content being offered even as streaming platforms continue to raise subscription fees.

Experts interviewed by PYMNTS reported that while rising streaming fees and declining content quality are creating some dissatisfaction among consumers, many of those issues can be attributed to broader market trends such as inflation and rising production costs.