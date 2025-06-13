Report: Apple Aims to Release AI-Powered Upgrade of Siri in Spring 2026

Apple reportedly aims to bring an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered upgrade of its Siri voice assistant to market in spring 2026, after facing delays and failing to meet its original goal of fall 2024.

The new Siri features could be previewed in the fall before being released in the spring, Bloomberg reported Thursday (June 12), citing unnamed sources.

When asked by Bloomberg about the release date, Apple said it hasn’t announced an exact date but noted that it said earlier that the Siri upgrades are planned for the “coming year.”

Apple originally announced the features it planned to add to Siri in June 2024, according to the Bloomberg report. These capabilities were marketed last year and were set to be launched in fall 2024.

The company’s targeted release date was later shifted to spring 2025 and then, in March, postponed to sometime in the coming year, the report said.

Over that time, technical challenges led to Siri being rebuilt entirely and management responsibilities being shifted around within Apple, per the report.

One of the new heads of engineering for Siri, software engineering chief Craig Federighi, said this week at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, per the report: “This work needed more time to reach our high quality bar, and we look forward to sharing more about it in the coming year.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said May 1, during the company’s quarterly earnings call, that Apple needs “more time” to upgrade Siri’s AI capabilities, PYMNTS reported at the time.

“We are making progress, and we look forward to getting these features into customers’ hands,” Cook said.

When pressed by an analyst to specify reasons for the delay, Cook said, “There’s not a lot of other reasons. … It’s just taking a bit longer than we thought.”

It was reported Sunday (June 8) that employees who had recently departed the company said Apple has been hit by challenges in updating Siri with the use of cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) that can provide more sophisticated responses to spoken prompts.

Apple’s restrained approach to innovation in generative AI stands in contrast to rivals like Amazon, Google and Microsoft, which are embracing LLMs and enterprise-scale AI solutions in aggressive and sometimes experimental ways, PYMNTS reported Monday (June 9).