Apple’s Dull Developer Event Mirrors Its Lackluster AI Strategy

Highlights
Apple introduced new features for Apple Intelligence, its privacy-focused, on-device AI framework at WWDC 2025, but the company’s cautious approach contrasts with rivals’ aggressive AI strategies, prompting investor concerns and a 1.2% drop in stock.
Despite sleek user interface updates and modest AI features, Apple offered little breakthrough innovation, and there was a lack of cloud support and customization in its AI tools.
Apple’s AI conservatism, legal challenges and reliance on hardware cycles may hinder its competitiveness in a cloud-driven, enterprise-focused AI landscape.
Apple, which has been facing pressure to stake out its own pole position in the Big Tech artificial intelligence arms race, may not see that pressure abate anytime soon.
