Apple Faces Mounting Challenges as Stock Slumps

Highlights
Apple’s slow progress in GenAI and delayed Siri upgrade will be highlighted at WWDC.
Tariffs and legal scrutiny over App Store fees and Google payments threaten Apple’s high-margin services business.
Without a major iPhone upgrade cycle, analysts see limited catalysts for a recovery in its stock price in the near term.
As Apple heads into its annual developers conference this coming week, it is facing a slew of problems that has led to a stock price slide of 20% this year thus far, the worst performance since at least 2010.
