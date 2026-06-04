Apple Taps Google to Prep Siri For September Revamp

Apple is reportedly on pace to launch a reworked version of Siri in September.

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The overhauled version of the company’s voice assistant will run in part on Google’s cloud servers using Nvidia chips, The Information reported Wednesday (June 3), citing sources familiar with the matter.

Although Apple will try to run as much as possible of the new Siri on its devices, the report said some parts will need more computing power and run on Google Cloud. Sources said Apple will tap into Google’s Nvidia Blackwell B200 data center chip fleet.

Apple will deploy Nvidia’s confidential compute feature that encrypts data as it is processed on the chips. This is a move designed to let Apple stick to its strict security/privacy standards but still run customer data on another company’s cloud servers, the report added.

PYMNTS has contacted Apple for comment but has not yet gotten a reply.

The Information noted that this move is a departure from Apple’s practice of maintaining control over the key components of its product. The report added that it’s not clear how Apple’s Private Cloud Compute server system will be involved with the Siri relaunch.

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Apple is scheduled to unveil the new Siri, said to provide a more personalized and sophisticated chat experience, at its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference next week.

The company initially announced this new version in 2024, but has struggled to create a usable version with its own in-house artificial intelligence (AI) models, the report added. Apple has instead spent the last year working with third parties such as Google to give Siri a facelift.

PYMNTS reported earlier this year that Apple is wrestling with the issue of whether it can turn its AI foundation into a more visible agentic AI strategy without sacrificing the product discipline that made the company what it is.

“Because Apple is built around tightly controlled hardware, software and services, the company is still working through where AI, especially agentic AI, fits into its offerings,” PYMNTS wrote.

Last month also brought the news that Apple hopes to offer third-party AI models as well as its in-house systems, part of a strategy to transform its devices into AI platforms by making it easier for users to access their chosen options.

“For two decades, the smartphone was the device people carried to access the internet,” PYMNTS wrote in the days after that news. “Now it’s becoming the device they carry to access artificial intelligence. The companies that understand the difference are building phones, forging $50 billion alliances and racing to control the operating system in the consumer’s hand.”